President Donald Trump showed up to a wedding he wasn’t invited to at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Saturday evening.

Trump took pictures with the bride and groom and greeted the wedding guests briefly, according to several photos posted on Instagram

“When POTUS shows up at your wedding,” one guest wrote in a description of a photo with Trump and the bride and groom. [email protected] you’re also invited to my wedding in Houston on October 21st #savethedate.”

Another guest shared a photo on Instagram of Trump greeting the wedding party at the reception.

A now discontinued marketing brochure for the Trump National Golf Club advertised that Trump sometimes drops in on wedding parties, a tradition he will apparently continue as president.

“If [Trump] is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple,” the brochure said, according to The New York Times. “He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].