Trump tries to dismiss lawsuit alleging he violated Emoluments Clause

President Trump is attempting to dismiss a lawsuit alleging he has violated a constitutional rule restricting the president from accepting gifts from foreign governments.

The lawsuit was filed by more than 200 Democratic lawmakers in June on the grounds that Trump’s failure to divest himself from his business interests has caused him to violate the Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from accepting gifts or benefits from foreign leaders.

Government attorneys blamed lawmakers for trying to bypass the legislative process by filing a lawsuit instead of trying to pass legislation to say Trump was guilty of abusing the Emoluments Clause, a court filing in a D.C. District Court revealed Friday. – READ MORE