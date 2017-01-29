Politics
Trump touts promises kept, fast-pace of first week in Saturday address
In his first weekly address, President Trump on Saturday boasted that his administration had “hit the ground running” and had already made good on his campaign promises.
“This administration has hit the ground running at a record pace, everybody is talking about it,” Mr. Trump said in the recorded message. “We are doing it with speed and we are doing it with intelligence and we will never, ever stop fighting on behalf of the American People.” – READ MORE