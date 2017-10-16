Trump too tough on Iran, North Korea, Clinton says

With his tough talk and hardline stances on Iran and North Korea, President Donald Trump is damaging America’s credibility abroad – and could provoke a nuclear-arms race in East Asia, Hillary Clinton says.

Trump’s recent threat to decertify the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, “makes us look foolish and small and plays right into Iranian hands,” Clinton said last week.

“That is bad not just on the merits for this particular situation, but it sends a message across the globe that America’s word is not good,” said Clinton, who spoke in advance of Trump’s announcement Friday that he wants Congress and the other nations that negotiated the deal to toughen the requirements for Iran.

"This particular president is, I think, upending the kind of trust and credibility of the United States' position and negotiation that is imperative to maintain."