Trump To Reportedly Focus Counter-Extremism Effort On “Radical Muslims”

Despite Turkey’s Erdogan complaining that “the term ‘islamic terror’ upsets muslims”, it appears President Trump is doubling down on it as Reuters reports the administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government program designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism.

