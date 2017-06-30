Trump To Meet With Putin At G20 Summit

President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during next week’s G20 Summit in Germany, say the White House and the Kremlin.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told the press on Thursday that Trump will meet with Putin and various other world leaders at the summit, reports the Washington Examiner.

According to the Kremlin, the meeting will be on the “sidelines” of the summit rather than a “separate meeting.”

“They will meet in any case there, on the sidelines of this summit, but no (separate) meeting is planned at the moment,” Kremlin spokesman Dimtry Peskov said Thursday.

The meeting is taking place while investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia continue.

Trump’s trip to the Group of 20 summit will be preceded by a visit to Warsaw, Poland, where Trump will deliver a speech and attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit.

This will be Trump’s second foreign trip as president. He visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican, Brussels, and Italy on his first trip abroad back in May.

