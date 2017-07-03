Trump To Media: I’m President, You’re Not

President Donald Trump slammed the news media in a speech during a veteran’s event in Washington, D.C. Saturday evening.

The president used the podium at the evangelical event to comment on the ongoing feud with members of the national media, adding that several members of the “fake media” are attempting to silence conservatives in general.

“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them,” he said. “The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House. But I’m president, and they’re not,” he told attendees at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Saturday.

Trump added that members of the media “destroyed themselves” because they went too far in their harsh coverage of his actions as president.

MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed several Trump properties for hanging a fake TIME Magazine cover favorable to the president, calling the decision “stupid.” Trump fired back calling Scarborough “psycho Joe” and calling Brzezinski “low IQ Mika.” The feud has continued for several rounds over the last three days.

The president tweeted an edited video of him body slamming “fake news” CNN after his remarks at the rally.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].