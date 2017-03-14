Trump To Hold Third Rally As President In Louisville Next Week

Donald Trump will hold his third rally since being sworn in next week.

The president is returning to the trail for an evening rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Freedom Hall in Louisville on March 20, according to the schedule listed on his campaign website Monday. It will be his third event since becoming president, with the first one in Melbourne in February and the second in Nashville this Wednesday.

