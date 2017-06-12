President Donald Trump will hold his fifth rally as president in Cedar Rapids, Iowa later this month.

The rally on June 21 was announced by his re-election campaign Monday, after a previously scheduled June 1 rally in Cedar Rapids was postponed. The rally will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center.

He has previously held rallies in Melbourne, Florida; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Louisville, and Nashville. During the Nashville rally, President Trump said he wanted to hold them on a constant basis.

“Great crowd, great people, great spirit. We’re going to do these rallies every two weeks,” Trump told a reporter at the time.

Eric Ostermeier, who authors the University of Minnesota’s Smart Politics blog, told The Daily Caller at the time that it is “unusual for Donald Trump to be holding this many rallies this early in his presidency, particularly outside of the campaign cycle.”

Axios reported Sunday that the White House is worried about an erosion of support from the president’s voter base.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].