Trump to halt ‘massive’ ObamaCare subsidies, legal fight likely

Posted on by
President Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Affordable Care Act “immediately,” in a major blow to ObamaCare that is likely to draw a legal challenge.

The president, though, used the overnight decision to up pressure on Democrats to negotiate a “fix” to the “imploding” health care law.

“The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!” he said in a pre-dawn tweet on Friday.

He added, “ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves!” – READ MORE

