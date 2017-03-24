Trump To Congress: You’ll Get Fired In 2018 If Obamacare Repeal Fails

President Donald Trump has a stern warning to Republicans thinking about opposing the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, according to an Axios report Tuesday.

Trump referred to the upcoming 2018 elections and hinted that he would oppose representatives who didn’t follow the party line. Trump also appeared to single out Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

“Mark, I”m gonna come after you,” Trump said.

Meadows chairs the House Freedom Caucus, and several members of the conservative group expressing opposition to the plan. Meadows campaigned for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Meadows was the only member who Trump mentioned by name, he called on all Republicans to support the bill.

“I honestly think that many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done,” Trump said during the meeting with members of Congress.

WOW! @POTUS tells members they LOSE In'18 if they block: "I honestly think many of u will lose ur seats in 2018 if u don't get this done." — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) March 21, 2017

Larry Sabato with the Crystal Ball rated three House Republicans as the most vulnerable: Reps.Darrell Issa of California, Jason Lewis of Minnesota, and Will Hurd of Texas. Eight other races, including Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, were classified “leans Republican” in the rankings.

The majority of the House Freedom Caucus remains in the “Likely Republican” camp, meaning that if Trump is going to oppose Republicans who oppose the measure, he will have to support a primary challenger, making the election outcome more unpredictable in 2018.

