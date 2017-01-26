Trump to Choose Supreme Court Justice Nominee on Feb. 2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will make his choice to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 2 as he seeks to restore the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Trump announced the date in a Twitter message one day after meeting with key U.S. senators and promising to unveil his nominee to fill the vacancy left by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago. – READ MORE