Trump To Announce Plans To ‘Build The Wall’ Wednesday

(Daily Caller) President Donald Trump will announce his plans to build the eponymous wall on the U.S.-Mexican border in a speech on national security Wednesday.

“Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!” said the president in a tweet Tuesday night.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The infamous wall was Trump’s most well-known campaign promise, one which brought both significant support from immigration hawks and criticism from reformers. Trump also claimed he would force Mexico to pay for the wall, which drew the ire of Mexican officials.

