Trump Threatens To Sue CNN At Closed-Door RNC Fundraiser

Posted on
President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he has a “good lawsuit” against CNN while speaking at a private RNC fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump hinted at suing CNN for its biased stories on the U.S.-Russia narrative, according to new audio released by The Intercept Friday.

CNN recently retracted a story from June 22 that claimed Congress is currently investigating Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the transition team’s executive committee, as well as as fundraiser and adviser for the president’s campaign.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” Trump continued, “But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

James O’Keefe, a conservative political activist, released an undercover video Tuesday, which showed a CNN producer claiming the Russia stories they have been reporting are “mostly bullshit” and that there is currently “no proof.”

O’Keefe also posted a video of CNN contributor Van Jones saying the story of collusion between Trump and Russia is a “nothing-burger.” Trump mentioned this at the event.

“Van Jones — you see this man?” Trump said. “These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies. Jeff Zucker, I hear he’s going to resign at some point pretty soon. I mean these are horrible human beings.”

LISTEN:

Trump ended the speech thanking everyone present for their continued supported and fundraising efforts, which raised over $10 million for the RNC at the event.

  • MatFan

    If Trump only succeeds at destroying the Fake News media we’ll all be better off.

  • negutron

    Trump should make it a class action with the class size being the population of the united states, or even international syndication populations. Because we’ve all been adversely affected–injured, psychologically–by their fake news.

    I personally want to sue them for what they’ve done to my family and friends. I’ve lost friends over being a person who disagrees with the CNN perspective, and I’ve been vindicated. But guess what? Have my friends come back to me saying, ‘gee you know you were right all along about this’? No. No they have not.

    I’ve lost friends, I’ve had 2 family feuds. I have a family member in SF who is borderline psychotic now because of Trump derangement syndrome. He wont’ give me audience on the phone or thru email, but he keeps asking about me. I’ve told people to say ‘if you want to know, reach out to him’ I’ve been accused of being the black sheep weirdo in my family for my 9/11 conspiracy theories but guess what

    I was right all along. And you’re starting to see it. I’m at a point where my door is open, but if they never come to it, that is fine. Because I’m the one with integrity and they’ve just fettered their souls with integritylessness and falsehood that will take some more lifetimes of scrubbing to deal with. If they gave up their pride and came back, all would be good, I wouldn’t put it in their face but try to help them process it