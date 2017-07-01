Business Politics
Trump Threatens To Sue CNN At Closed-Door RNC Fundraiser
President Donald Trump said Wednesday night he has a “good lawsuit” against CNN while speaking at a private RNC fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Trump hinted at suing CNN for its biased stories on the U.S.-Russia narrative, according to new audio released by The Intercept Friday.
CNN recently retracted a story from June 22 that claimed Congress is currently investigating Anthony Scaramucci, a member of the transition team’s executive committee, as well as as fundraiser and adviser for the president’s campaign.
“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” Trump continued, “But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”
James O’Keefe, a conservative political activist, released an undercover video Tuesday, which showed a CNN producer claiming the Russia stories they have been reporting are “mostly bullshit” and that there is currently “no proof.”
O’Keefe also posted a video of CNN contributor Van Jones saying the story of collusion between Trump and Russia is a “nothing-burger.” Trump mentioned this at the event.
“Van Jones — you see this man?” Trump said. “These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies. Jeff Zucker, I hear he’s going to resign at some point pretty soon. I mean these are horrible human beings.”
LISTEN:
Trump ended the speech thanking everyone present for their continued supported and fundraising efforts, which raised over $10 million for the RNC at the event.
