Trump Threatens To ‘Properly Deal’ With North Korea If China Doesn’t

FOLLOW US!



Donald Trump warned he will step in and take action against North Korea if China doesn’t “properly deal with” the country.

“I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea,” he tweeted Thursday. “If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.”

I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

The remark comes just days after Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

“President Xi wants to do the right thing,” Trump said at a White House press conference Wednesday. “We had a very good bonding. I think we had a very good chemistry together. I think he wants to help us with North Korea. We talked trade. We talked a lot of things. And I said, the way you’re going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea; otherwise we’re just going to go it alone. That will be all right, too. But going it alone means going it with lots of other nations.”

“But I was very impressed with President Xi, and I think he means well and I think he wants to help. We’ll see whether or not he does.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].