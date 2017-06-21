Trump: Things ‘Have Not Worked Out’ With China On North Korea

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that efforts to rein in North Korea with China’s help are not yielding the desired results.

The Trump administration has made China a focal point of its developing North Korea strategy, pushing Beijing to pressure its neighbor to end its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Trump said Tuesday that this strategy is not working out the way he intended.

TWEET:

While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

China clamped down on certain North Korean exports, suspending North Korean coal shipments. China has also helped to implement sanctions against certain North Korean entities and pressed Pyongyang not to test another nuclear weapon. China’s efforts are an important part of the U.S. strategy involving economic and international pressure. The U.S. has also been sending strategic military assets to the peninsula to pressure North Korea.

North Korea appears unfazed though.

North Korea released Otto Warmbier, an American prisoner who spent more than a year in detention for an absurd crime, last week, but the regime sent the young man home in a coma. Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, died Monday, with some officials calling his death murder. The North is still holding three other U.S. citizens captive.

North Korea has launched over a dozen missiles this year, including numerous new systems. He has tested new short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as well as coastal defense cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles. The North is believed to be preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]