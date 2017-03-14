Trump: ‘The Press Is Making Obamacare Look So Good’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Donald Trump complained that the media is making the Affordable Care Act “look so good” while his administration is in the middle of attempting to repeal and replace it.

In a meeting Monday that a White House official said was with the “victims of Obamacare,” the president complained about recent press coverage while discussing the proposed GOP healthcare bill.

“The press is making Obamacare look so good,” Trump said Monday. “The fact is, Obamacare is a disaster. If we end it, everybody is going to say, ‘Oh, remember how great Obamacare used to be? Remember how wonderful it used to be? It used to be so great.’”

“It’s a little bit like President Obama, when he left people liked him, when he was hear people didn’t like him so much,” Trump added.

“A lot of people in the Senate and a lot of people in the House are committed to repealing and replacing this disastrous law with a health care plan that lowers costs, expands choice and ensures access for everyone. You’re not going to have one-size-fits-all. Instead, we’re going to be working to unleash the power of the private marketplace to let insurers come in and compete for your business and you’ll see rates go down, down, down and you’ll see plans go up, up, up. You’ll have a lot of choices. You’ll have plans that nobody is even thinking of today.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also sat in on the meeting. One participant was a former Democratic National Committee staffer who said he quit his job in 2009 because he thought the ACA would use taxpayer money to fund abortions.

Greg Knox of Ohio brings @realDonaldTrump a card that his 11-year-old son made for him pic.twitter.com/CZeUWncfmW — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 13, 2017

Trump tweeted about “imploding” Obamacare and the media earlier Monday.

ObamaCare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far! Republicans will come together and save the day. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].