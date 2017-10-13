Trump Terminates EPA Regs As Germany’s Global Warming Scheme Runs Into Trouble

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump is taking heat from environmental activists for repealing the centerpiece of the Obama administration’s plan to fight global warming.

But those same activists seem to be ignoring what’s happening across the Atlantic Ocean where German officials admitted they’re nowhere close to meeting their climate goal, despite spending $800 billion on green energy.

Germany’s energy ministry warned the country may fall well short of its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2020. The ministry said the country is only on track to cut emissions 31.7 to 32.5 percent, according to a report obtained by Clean Energy Wire.

The failure could be a “significant blow to Germany’s climate policy” and “a disaster for Germany’s international reputation as a climate leader,” officials warned. – READ MORE