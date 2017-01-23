Business Politics
Trump tells business leaders he wants to cut regulations by 75% or ‘maybe more’
President Donald Trump told business leaders on Monday he believes he can cut regulations by 75 percent or “maybe more.”
At the White House with 10 senior executives, he repeated his campaign pledges to roll back corporate rules, arguing that they have “gotten out of control.” A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate on which rules Trump will target or how the 75 percent was calculated. – READ MORE