Politics
Trump Team Eyes Rapid, Transformative Action
President Donald Trump took the weekend off after his inauguration. But make no mistake — come Monday, the new president is expected to take a number of steps that could dramatically reshape federal policy in an array of areas.
Within hours of being sworn in, the president withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to effectively stop enforcing the individual mandate in Obamacare. – READ MORE