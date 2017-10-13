Trump Takes ‘Wrecking Ball’ To Obamacare In New Executive Order

“Since Congress can’t get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST.”

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump did what former President Barack Obama did so many times in his two terms, took pen to paper and signed an executive order to bypass Congress. The action, Trump announced on Tuesday, was a response to the failure of congressional leaders.

After Trump signed the action on Thursday, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer condemned the president for "using a wrecking ball to singlehandedly rip apart & sabotage our healthcare system."