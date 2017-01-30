Trump Supporters Raise Nearly $24,000 For Muslim Immigrant-Owned Limo Torched by Left-Wing Protesters

Supporters of President Trump have helped raise nearly $24,000 for a limo owned by a Muslim immigrant after it was set on fire and destroyed by left-wing protesters during the inauguration riots.

The GoFundMe page for Nationwide Chauffeured Limo Service recently reached just under $24,000 in donations, most of which have come from conservatives and other limo service workers, after one of the company’s limos was attacked by a mob of protesters and completely damaged on inauguration day. – READ MORE