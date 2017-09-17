Trump supporters, critics and Juggalos descend on Washington

Some protested the FBI with clown paint on their faces.

Others wore “Make America Great Again” hats in support of the president.

The National Mall in Washington, D.C., hosted protesters from competing demonstrations with differing agendas on Saturday, highlighting the stark political divisions in the United States.

More than 1,000 fans of the band Insane Clown Posse rallied to protest the FBI's classification of them as a gang. The band's fans, known as Juggalos, have gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in a show of strength and unity.