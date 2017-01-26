Trump supporter shocks D.C. waitress with huge tip, message on unity: ‘God Bless!’

A waitress in the nation’s capital was stunned over the weekend when a supporter of President Donald Trump left her a huge tip — with a message on American unity.

Jason White, a dentist from Texas, dined in one of Washington, D.C.’s Busboys and Poets restaurants on Saturday. The left-leaning diner chain prides itself on its website as being “a space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide.” Mr. White and two friends accompanying him chatted with their server, Rosalynd Harris, during their meal before leaving a $450 tip on a $72.60 bill. – READ MORE