Trump steps into Qatar crisis, pushes end to terror financing

President Trump put pressure on the leader of Qatar in a phone call Thursday to cut off funding sources for terrorism, an issue at the heart of a diplomatic boycott on the small oil-rich Persian Gulf nation by its Arab neighbors.

Mr. Trump reminded Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of the united front against terror financing that the president founded with his May speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to the White House.

“The President underscored the importance of all countries following through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to maintain unity while defeating terrorism, cutting off funding for terrorist groups, and combatting extremist ideology,” the White House said.

