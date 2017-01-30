Business Politics
Trump: ‘Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy’ the New York Times & ‘Let it Fold With Dignity’
President Trump, in a Sunday morning tweet, continued to crticize the New York Times, calling on someone to purchase the news organization and “either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity.”
“Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!” the president tweeted from his personal Twitter account. – READ MORE