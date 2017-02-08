Trump Slams The Left: ‘The First Thing They Do’ Is Pull The Race Card (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump went after progressives in a Tuesday interview on “The O’Reilly Factor,” saying all they do is pull the race card.

In the third installment of the interview, Trump talked about some of the presidency’s surprises, the left’s attacks against him and his contentious relationship with the media.

“When people attack you personally, that bothers you,” O’Reilly said. “So, they’re saying that you’re anti-Muslim, they’re saying that you’re anti-black, they’re saying that you’re anti-poor. Do you respond, because, you do come back. I mean, does it hurt your feelings that they’re making you into a hater?”

“No, because they always do it,” Trump said. “The first thing they do with the Republicans or conservatives is the racist card, they pull out the racist card. They always do that, not just with me. They do it with everybody. And I see that, and once you know that, you feel a lot better about it.”

The left and media repeatedly called Trump and his supporters racist during the election. Then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton accused Trump of “engaging in racist behavior” at a presidential debate in October. Former Sen. Harry Reid said “Donald Trump is a racist” on the Senate floor in September.

Pro- and anti-Trump supporters clashed multiple times during the election.

Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 that suspended immigration from seven predominantly Muslim Middle Eastern countries. The order indefinitely suspended entrance for Syrian refugees. There are around 50 Muslim-majority countries in the world.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.