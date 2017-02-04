Trump slams ‘so-called’ judge who blocked travel ban

President Trump vowed Saturday to get his controversial travel ban reinstated after a federal judge struck it down.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he thundered in an 8:12 a.m.tweet. Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle appointed by President George W. Bush, on Friday overturned the restrictions Trump imposed Jan. 27 on travelers from seven predominately Muslim nations. – READ MORE