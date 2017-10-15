Trump Slams Puerto Rico For Being In Terrible Shape Before The Hurricane

President Donald Trump called on Congress to act on disaster relief to help Puerto Rico through recovery from Hurricane Maria Thursday, criticizing the country’s poor infrastructure and electrical grid.

Quoting Sharyl Attkisson, host of “Full Measure,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday that “Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.”

“A total lack of…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend,” Trump said in successive tweets. “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” – READ MORE