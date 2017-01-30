Politics Security
Trump Slams McCain, Graham: “Stop Trying To Start World War III”
Shortly after Senators McCain and Graham issued their “joint statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration”.
U.S. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released the following statement today on the President’s executive order on immigration: Our government a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation. – READ MORE