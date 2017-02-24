True Pundit

Trump SLAMS FBI, Demands Leakers Be Caught NOW

Posted on
President Donald Trump launched another assault on a leading intelligence agency Friday, as leaks continue to undermine the White House.

Trump asserts that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has failed to identify the source of the leaks and that the leaks may be coming from inside the FBI itself.

Trump’s tweets follow reports from CNN that the FBI rejected a request from the White House to take down media reports about exchanges between Trump’s associates and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The request, which came from White House Chief Reince Priebus, was reportedly put forward only after the FBI had informed the White House that the reports were exaggerated.

This is not Trump’s first jab at the intelligence community. He called out the National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI for leaking information to the media after the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn, who stepped down after it was revealed he misled the vice president and the FBI by inaccurately reporting that he had not discussed sanctions with Russian officials prior to Trump’s inauguration.

At that time, Trump suggested that the leaks were coming from within the intelligence agencies.

Before taking office, Trump accused the intelligence agencies of leaking fake news and behaving like Nazi Germany.

(Daily Caller)
  • MikeSmith2

    The FBI has to know who had access to the leaked information- so, if the agency has hit a brick wall in identifying the source of the leaks, then it’s time for lie detector tests on that group.

  • Constitutionalist56

    It’s time for Psychological Job Suitability testing AND Polygraphs for EVERY MEMBER of ALL STAFF IN ALL DEPARTMENTS. Those whole fail to sign the loyalty oath to the USA and the CIC will be offered new positions in Timbuktu, Africa or Prudhoe Bay Alaska.

  • Elizabeth Raynor Short

    Fire Comey and lieutenants, close FBI Counter-Terrorism. Fire and prosecute McCabe as well as Comey, et al. All across Justce,including AG’s office and ATF Get on it, Mr. Atty Gen!

  • harrydweeks

    His own damn fault for ever trusting Comey. He’s got to go.