Trump SLAMS FBI, Demands Leakers Be Caught NOW

President Donald Trump launched another assault on a leading intelligence agency Friday, as leaks continue to undermine the White House.

Trump asserts that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has failed to identify the source of the leaks and that the leaks may be coming from inside the FBI itself.

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

Trump’s tweets follow reports from CNN that the FBI rejected a request from the White House to take down media reports about exchanges between Trump’s associates and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The request, which came from White House Chief Reince Priebus, was reportedly put forward only after the FBI had informed the White House that the reports were exaggerated.

This is not Trump’s first jab at the intelligence community. He called out the National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI for leaking information to the media after the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn, who stepped down after it was revealed he misled the vice president and the FBI by inaccurately reporting that he had not discussed sanctions with Russian officials prior to Trump’s inauguration.

At that time, Trump suggested that the leaks were coming from within the intelligence agencies.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Before taking office, Trump accused the intelligence agencies of leaking fake news and behaving like Nazi Germany.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

