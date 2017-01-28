Trump Signs Two Executive Orders; Expands Power of Military, ‘Extreme Vetting’

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order that suspends the admittance of Syrian refugees into the U.S. and possibly from other countries, fulfilling a pledge made on the campaign trail for “extreme vetting” for some seeking to come into the country.

In signing the order, Trump pledged to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.” Trump also signed a second order aimed at “rebuilding the U.S. Armed Forces.” – READ MORE