Trump Signs Executive Orders Designed To ‘Break The Back’ Of The Cartels And Protect Police

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the swearing-in of Attorney General Jeff Sessions “marks a new era of justice.” The president then signed three executive orders aimed at reducing crime and protecting law enforcement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the nation has a “crime problem” which is not an aberration or a “blip.” “My best judgement is that this is a dangerous permanent trend that puts the health and safety of the American people at risk,” Sessions said. The attorney general said that he will “deploy the talents and abilities of the Department of Justice in the most effective way” to combat this issue.

Economist magazine recently published an analysis that found that the nation’s murder rate is rising at its fastest pace since the early 1970s.

President Trump said, “I‘m signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America. These executive actives continue to deliver on my campaign promises.”

“First, I’m directing Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to undertake all necessary and lawful action to break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth and other people, many other people,” Trump said. The official name of the executive order is “Enforcing federal law with respect to the transnational criminal organization, and preventing international trafficking.”

He also signed an order calling for the Department of Justice to create a task force aimed at “reducing violent crime in America.”

“Thirdly, I’m directing Department of Justice to implement a plan to stop crime and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers. It’s a shame what’s been happening to our great, truly great law enforcement officers. that’s going to stop as of today,” Trump said. “Today’s ceremony should be seen as a clear message to the gang members and drug dealers terrorizing innocent people, your day is over. A new era of justice begins and it begins right now. I want to again thank and congratulate Mary and our new Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

(DAILY CALLER)

