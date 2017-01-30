Trump Signs Executive Order On Regulation: “For Every New Regulation, Two Regulations Must Be Revoked” (Video)

Trump signs new executive order: “We have to knock out two regulations for every new regulation” https://t.co/d1RGYmgCzB

President Trump has signed an executive action to revoke two regulations for every one enacted, or as officials told AP, that they are naming the new directive a “one in, two out” plan. Federal agencies will need to revoke two regulations for every new regulation they request, and the White House will review the proposal, according to administration officials.

The order sets a budget of $0 for new regulations in 2017 and the administration will set a regulation budget each year, the official said on customary condition of anonymity. Military and national security regulations are exempt.- READ MORE