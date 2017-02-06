Trump Says White House Leaks Coming From Obama Admin Holdovers

President Donald Trump pointed the finger at Obama administration holdovers at the White House and National Security Council for leaking information about private phone conversations he had with leaders of Australia and Mexico.

“It’s a disgrace that they leaked because it’s very much against our country,” Trump told Fox News Sunday, accusing “Obama people” in civil service positions for the leaks. “It’s a very dangerous thing for this country,” he added noting that these individuals were still being sought out and replaced.

Trump described the media stories of what seemed to be contentious interactions between him and the two foreign leaders as misreported, and contended that he actually had “positive” conversations with both men.

Leaks relating to the new White House have gone to mainstream media outlets that Trump has blasted in the past for treating him unfairly including: the New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC and the Associated Press.

“Given Trump’s erratic nature and lack of experience, especially in foreign affairs, these leaks may be more important than ever,” David Corn, a reporter with Mother Jones magazine told The Washington Post. “They give us a sense of how he’s doing his job.”

(DAILY CALLER)

