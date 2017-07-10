Trump Says Trudeau Doing ‘Spectacular’ Job As PM

In the same week that Justin Trudeau gave $10.5 million (Cdn) to a former al-Qaida terrorist who confessed to killing a U.S. Army medic, President Donald Trump praised the Canadian prime minister for doing such a “spectacular” job.

At the G-20 Summit on Saturday at an event that initiated a $200 million fund for female entrepreneuers, Trump was effusive in his praise of Trudeau, who had just told reporters that all Canadians needed to see the necessity of “compensating” Omar Khadr.

“We have a great neighbour in Canada and Justin is doing a spectacular job in Canada,” Trump said as he began his speech in support of the women’s entrepreneur fund. “Everybody loves him and they love him for a reason. So congratulations on the job you are doing.”

If Trump’s salute to the terrorist-coddling Trudeau wasn’t enough, World Bank president Jim Yong Kim went even further: “For the Canadians, you are all so lucky to have this man as prime minister. He has brought an incredible breath of fresh air, directness, commitment to the issues.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel couldn’t contain her admiration for Trudeau either, suggesting to her G-20 counterparts that if they required any assistance with their microphones and headset, they should “just ask Justin, Justin can show you,” she told the room.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].