Trump Says That Obama’s Inaction On Russian Interference Was Collusion Or Obstruction

President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets Monday morning in which he said former President Barack Obama “colluded or obstructed” by doing “nothing about Russian meddling.”

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win,” Trump tweeted. He went on to say that President Obama didn’t want to “rock the boat,” and “he didn’t ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.”

The tweets are in reference to a recent bombshell story from The Washington Post that revealed the Obama administration found out about Russian election interference in August 2016 and felt paralyzed as it didn’t want to be seen as meddling in the election to help Hillary Clinton. The Post quoted a senior administration official as saying, “It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend. I feel like we sort of choked.”

Trump tweeted: “The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero ‘tapes’ of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!”

