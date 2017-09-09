Trump Says Senate Process Is A Republican ‘Death Wish’

President Donald Trump called out Republicans Friday morning for failing to repeal and replace Obamacare after making it a key campaigning point for seven years.

“Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish,” Trump tweeted.

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

…never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

The House was able to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare — the American Health Care Act — in early May. The Republican repeal effort stalled in the Senate, after nearly three months of deliberation.

Republicans seven-month effort to upend the American health care system failed in late July, after three Republican senators — John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — voted down the party’s last-ditch proposal to repeal Obamacare. The Senate also voted on two other measures to repeal and replace, and simply repeal, Obamacare in July, but both failed as well.

The Senate tried to push Obamacare repeal through the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which allows Republican leadership to bypass Democratic filibusters and requires only 50 yes votes.

While the Senate failed to repeal Obamacare through the reconciliation process, the president is asking it to try to pass tax reform through the reconciliation process. If the Senate were to try to reform the tax code under regular order, it would require 60 yes votes and Democrats would have the opportunity to filibuster the bill.

The budget reconciliation process ends Sept. 30, which is why Trump is pressing Congress to have a sense of urgency on tax reform.

