Trump Says Obstruction Investigation Based On ‘Phony’ News

President Donald Trump called a report he is under investigation for obstruction of justice “phony” in a series of tweets tweet Thursday, and repeated an accusation that he is the subject of a massive witch hunt.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story,” he tweeted just before 7 a.m. “Nice.”

The Washington Post reported the special counsel overseeing the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has widened the probe to include a review of whether Trump obstructed justice in his handling of the case as president. As is the new norm, WaPo cited unnamed U.S. officials. Those five officials briefed on the shift told WaPo the focus of the investigation widened to include Trump personally after he fired former FBI Director James Comey.

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!” he said in a follow up tweet. “MAGA.”

The media has rolled out a steady beat of reports on suspicions and accusations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election, although as yet there is no evidence to support the theory.

