Trump Says NATO Money Is ‘Pouring In’

FOLLOW US!



U.S President Donald Trump praised Poland Thursday for its commitment to the NATO alliance and action against Islamic State.

Trump thanked Poland for its commitment to NATO as one of the countries that meet the 2 percent of GDP target set in 2014. He believes the alliance has a bright future as more countries are stepping up their efforts.

“It is past time for all countries in the NATO alliance to get going and get up to their obligations, but I can say that Poland has been right there,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “The money is pouring in.”

Trump further thanked Poland for the warm welcome he’s received in Warsaw, saying the two countries have “never been closer.”

“Poland has been a great friend, ally and a partner with respect to our military,” Trump said. “We fought shoulder to shoulder in many different encounters. We are particularly grateful for the action Poland has taken to defeat ISIS and other terrorist organizations. Poland has been right there for us.”

Poland currently hosts about 5,000 U.S. troops and Trump is open to furthering the cooperation.

“We didn’t discuss guarantees,” he said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].