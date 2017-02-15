True Pundit

Trump Says Liberal Media ‘Going Crazy With Blind Hatred’

Posted on by
President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence agencies for behaving like Russia and leaking “conspiracy theories” to biased liberal media outlets for political reasons in a tweet storm Wednesday morning.

Trump suggested that the FBI or NSA might be behind the leaks and accused several mainstream media outlets of spreading fake news and “going crazy with blind hatred.” He also pointed out that claims his administration has questionable ties to Russia are complete nonsense.

 

Trump’s latest tweets follow unconfirmed reports by CNN and other outlets that members of his team was in contact with Russia throughout the campaign.

 

Leaks are becoming a serious problem for the new administration.

Some White House leaks have been harmless, such as reports Trump enjoys watching television alone in his bathrobe, which turned out to be incorrect. Other leaks, like the president’s phone calls with the leaders of Australia, Mexico, and Russia, are more disconcerting. Some, such as those surrounding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, have been career ending.

After Flynn stepped down, Trump said the real news story was not Flynn’s resignation but the leaks.

 

Flynn’s fall appears to be a concerted political effort to remove him from office.

“There does appear to be a well orchestrated effort to attack Flynn and others in the administration,” Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who chairs the House select intelligence committee, told Bloomberg. “From the leaking of phone calls between the president and foreign leaders to what appears to be high-level FISA Court information, to the leaking of American citizens being denied security clearances, it looks like a pattern.”

Trump previously accused “Obama people” of leaking information, intentionally undermining his administration.

“It’s a disgrace that they leaked because it’s very much against our country,” he told Fox News, “It’s a very dangerous thing for this country.”

(DAILY CALLER)

