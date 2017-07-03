Trump Says He Is ‘Extremely Pleased’ That ‘Fake News’ CNN Is Being Exposed

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is “extremely pleased” that CNN’s journalistic faults are being exposed, while calling the media outlet “FakeNews” and “garbage journalism.”

In a tweet posted at 6:12 a.m., Trump, who has called CNN “fake news” multiple times before, expresses his excitement over CNN’s faults becoming gradually more overt and consistent.

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It’s about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump is likely referring to a number of instances in the past weeks and months in which CNN either misrepresented the facts or completely botched a story. The news conglomerate, for example, recently retracted a story about a Trump adviser being under investigation for Russia ties.

The story, which was based on the statements of an anonymous congressional official, has since been deleted and replaced with an editor’s note.

“CNN.com published a story connecting Anthony Scaramucci with investigations into the Russian Direct Investment Fund,” CNN said in its editor’s note. “That story did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted. Links to the story have been disabled. CNN apologizes to Mr. Scaramucci.”

Scaramucci, who was slandered in the piece, responded to the incident rather politely. The three employees for CNN who crafted the literary concoction were forced to resign soon after the story was published.

Leadership at the media outlet decided to impose new rules on Russia coverage because the latest bungled story seemingly proved to be the tipping point for the higher-ups.

The network was also forced to rewrite a story earlier in June that claimed former FBI Director James Comey would refute Trump’s claim that Comey had informed him three separate times that he was not the subject of an FBI investigation. But, in fact, Comey’s testimony corroborated Trump’s account of the events. All four bylines were originally removed from the rewritten story, but were later added back in after an inquiry from The Daily Caller.

Hidden cameras and secret recording have also exposed bias from several CNN employees. CNN commentator Van Jones called the Russia story — which the outlet has been peppering its viewers with — a “nothing burger.” In a video released Tuesday, a CNN producer was caught saying Trump is “probably right to say “the Russia stories are like a ‘Witch Hunt.’”

While there are many other instances of rushed journalism and apparent bias from CNN, these several incidences epitomize why Trump calls CNN “fake news.”

