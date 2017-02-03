Trump Saves Pentagon & US Taxpayer Over $700 Million On New F-35 Deal

The Pentagon announced the deal would bring the cost per jet for the F-35A below $100 million for the first time — to $95 million, marking a 7.3 percent drop in price from the last order.

Officials estimated, based on the per-plane price of the most recent F-35 order, the new agreement represents a $728 million reduction.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared it “another big win that the president has delivered on for U.S. taxpayers.” – READ MORE