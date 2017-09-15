Trump rips Susan Rice over unmasking, says it’s ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

President Trump said Thursday that efforts by Susan Rice to unmask his associates’ identities in intelligence reports last year are “just the tip of the iceberg,” slamming the former Obama national security adviser days after she spoke to House investigators.

“She’s not supposed to be [unmasking], and what she did was wrong … and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Trump told Fox News, speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back from surveying Hurricane Irma damage in Florida.

He added, “I heard she admitted [to unmasking] yesterday.” – READ MORE