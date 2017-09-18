True Pundit

Trump retweets edited video of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a GIF that shows him hitting a golf ball that seemingly hits Hillary Clinton in the back and knocks her down as she boards a plane.

The tweet shared by Trump included this text: “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.”

Part of the video appeared to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that showed then-Secretary of State Clinton falling after climbs the stairs to board a plane.

The GIF originally was posted by a Twitter user whose bio includes the hashtags “#LockHerup,” “#ObamaGate” and “#SusanRice,” among others. – READ MORE

