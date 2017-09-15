Trump Really Is ‘Bombing the Shit’ Out of ISIS Just Like He Promised

President Donald Trump pledged on the campaign trail to “bomb the shit” out of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, and new figures reveal that he is doing just that. The United States-led coalition dropped more than 5,000 bombs on the group’s positions in August.

“Coalition airpower continued its annihilation of ISIS, releasing more than 5,075 weapons, the most of any month in the three-year campaign to defeat ISIS,” the figures released by the U.S. Air Forces Central Command showed.

This number surpassed the previous monthly high for the campaign known as Operation Inherent Resolve, which was 4,848 in June, and double the number the year before, when it was just 2,244.

The military force said the majority of the strikes in August were conducted in support of Iraqi and Syrian ground forces battling ISIS on two fronts: to liberate the northwestern Iraqi city of Tal Afar, which has now been wrestled from the jihadist group; and the eastern Syrian city of Raqqa, where a coalition of Kurdish-Arab fighters are continuing a months-long siege. – READ MORE

www.newsweek.com