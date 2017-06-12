New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur raised more than $800,000 with the help of President Donald Trump — who headlined a fundraiser for the moderate Republican at Trump National Golf Club in Bedford, N.J. Sunday.

The tickets for the event — which was closed to the press — came with a high price tag, ranging from $5,000 per couple to $100,000 for hosts, which came with a VIP photo opportunity limited to 20 guests.

The fundraiser was the first personal event Trump has held for a sitting House member.

“It was a great event with about 100 guests and the Congressman raised more than $800,000. The theme of his remarks were about making tough decisions and solving problems,” Chris Russell, spokesman for the Rep. Tom MacArthur campaign, said in a statement. “He didn’t run for Congress to decorate a chair. Obamacare is failing, premiums are rising and choices are dwindling. Tom decided sitting on the sidelines and letting it completely collapse was not an option. His efforts will ensure access to quality healthcare, protect people with preexisting conditions and lower costs for families and small business.”

MacArthur played a pivotal role in helping the White House-backed Obamacare repeal bill through the lower chamber, having helped broker a deal with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows on an amendment that helped get conservatives on board.

Per the pool report, “the funds would be shared among “MacArthur Victory, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of MacArthur for Congress, Inc., NRCC, TMAC PAC, and New Jersey Republican State Committee (Federal Account).”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].