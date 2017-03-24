Trump Raises $30 Million In One Night

FOLLOW US!



President Donald Trump attended a fundraiser Tuesday evening, and raised nearly $30 million for Republicans, according to a report from Politico.

The National Republican Congressional Committee held the fundraiser at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Trump urged members of Congress to pass the Republican leadership’s bill that hopes to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The voters “gave us clear instructions. It’s time to get busy, get to work, and get the job done,” Trump said during the fundraiser.

Trump spoke with House Republicans earlier Tuesday, and made sure to connect lawmaker’s votes with his future support during the 2018 midterms election. The fact that Trump’s $30 million haul was the highest of any single fundraiser to date helped underscore the president’s power when it comes to national media attention and fundraising assistance.

“I’m coming after you, Mark,” Trump said to chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Meadows, during the speech Tuesday afternoon, indicating Trump would oppose GOP members who voted against the health care measure.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].