Trump, Putin reach Syria ceasefire agreement

Russia and the U.S. are prepared to announce a ceasefire in war-torn Syria to begin Sunday.

News of the agreement was announced by the Associated Press around the same time President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Germany during the G20 conference.

The new ceasefire will be limited to the southwestern portion of the country, according to the report, a prime area of contention for the two countries. U.S. forces have engaged with pro-Syrian forces several times in the area in recent weeks, creating tension between the U.S. and Russia, a Syrian ally.

Specifics regarding the ceasefire are thus far unclear, including which parties will be involved and how long it is intended to last.

Both U.S. and Russian forces are currently engaged throughout Syria. Russia is primarily backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, while the U.S. continues to support Syrian militias fighting the Islamic State. The two states have argued over one another’s presence in the region, though a special hotline allowing each country to notify the other on its air operations has prevented any major incidents thus far.

