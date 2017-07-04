Trump Pushes China To ‘End This Once And For All’ As North Korea Tests Another Missile

North Korea conducted another ballistic missile test Tuesday.

North Korea fired an unidentified missile into the Sea of Japan/East Sea from a launch site near Banghyon, North Pyongan Province. The North has launched over a dozen missiles this year, with promises to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has tested new and improved short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, as well as surface-to-air and coastal defense missiles. The North has also been testing rocket engines with greater thrust capabilities.

“The series of recent strategic weapons tests show that we are not too far away from test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile,” North Korean state media said earlier this month, “The DPRK is about 10,400 km far away from New York. But this is just not a long distance for its strike today.”

Trump previously warned that North Korea will not be permitted to develop a missile capable of hitting the continental U.S., stating, “It won’t happen!” It is, however, unclear at this time whether North Korea has developed this kind of technology.

The North lofted Tuesday’s missile, which flew for 40 minutes and covered a distance of nearly 600 miles before splashing down in the ocean.

In response to the latest test, Trump sent out a tweet calling on China to resolve the North Korea problem that has baffled the world for decades.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

This test comes on the heels of a meeting between Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington and phone calls between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addressing the North Korean threat.

